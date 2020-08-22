UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Summaries

Aug 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Friday (start times are CET) Bordeaux (0) 0 Red card: Zerkane 20 Yellow card: de Préville 59, Otávio 87 Subs used: Oudin 46 (Maja), Briand 64 (de Préville), Kwateng 75 (Poundjé), Kalu 75 (Hwang Ui-jo) Nantes (0) 0 Yellow card: Traoré 45, Chirivella 89, Ndilu 91 Subs used: Ndilu 67 (Coulibaly), Appiah 82 (Traoré), Coco 83 (Moutoussamy), Blas 90 (Bamba) Referee: Benoît Bastien ................................................................. Bordeaux (0) 0 Red card: Zerkane 20 Yellow card: de Préville 59, Otávio 87 Subs used: Oudin 46 (Maja), Briand 64 (de Préville), Kwateng 75 (Poundjé), Kalu 75 (Hwang Ui-jo) Nantes (0) 0 Yellow card: Traoré 45, Chirivella 89, Ndilu 91 Subs used: Ndilu 67 (Coulibaly), Appiah 82 (Traoré), Coco 83 (Moutoussamy), Blas 90 (Bamba) Referee: Benoît Bastien ................................................................. Saturday, August 22 fixtures (CET/GMT) Dijon v Angers SCO (1700/1500) Lille v Rennes (2100/1900) Sunday, August 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Monaco v Reims (1300/1100) Lorient v Strasbourg (1500/1300) Nîmes v Brest (1500/1300) Nice v Lens (1700/1500)