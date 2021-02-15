SEARCH
UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Top Scorers

15 Feb 2021 / 00:09 H.

    Feb 14 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Ligue 1 on Sunday 1 K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 16 2 W. Ben Yedder (Monaco) 13 M. Depay (Lyon) 3 B. Dia (Reims) 12 K. Volland (Monaco) 4 K. Toko Ekambi (Lyon) 11 5 L. Ajorque (Strasbourg) 10 M. Kean (Paris Saint-Germain) 6 A. Delort (Montpellier HSC) 9 T. Kadewere (Lyon) G. Kakuta (Racing Club de Lens) G. Laborde (Montpellier HSC) B. Yılmaz (Lille OSC Métropole) 7 T. Moffi (FC Lorient) 8 8 J. David (Lille OSC Métropole) 7 H. Diallo (Strasbourg) A. Gouiri (Nice) F. Honorat (Stade Brestois 29) F. Sotoca (Racing Club de Lens) F. Thauvin (Marseille) Y. Yazıcı (Lille OSC Métropole)

