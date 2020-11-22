UPDATE 2-MLS Results

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) MLS Cup - Conference Quarter-finals ---------------------------------------------- Orlando City (1) 7 New York City (1) 6 .... full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 6-5 Orlando City win 7-6 on penalties Columbus Crew (1) 3 New York RB (1) 2 Sunday, November 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Sporting KC v SJ Earthquakes (1600/2100) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (1930/0030) Portland Timbers v Dallas (2200/0300) Tuesday, November 24 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v Nashville SC (1800/2300) Philadelphia Union v New England (2000/0100) Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (2230/0330)