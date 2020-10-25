UPDATE 2-MLS Results

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Inter Miami (1) 2 Orlando City (1) 1 Atlanta United (0) 1 DC United (0) 2 New York City v Montreal Impact (19:30) Chicago Fire v New York RB (19:30) Cincinnati v Minnesota United (19:30) Philadelphia Union v Toronto (19:30) Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (21:00) Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids (21:30) Real Salt Lake v Dallas (21:30) Vancouver Whitecaps v SJ Earthquakes (22:00) Sunday, October 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1530/1930) Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York RB v New England (1900/2300) Cincinnati v Sporting KC (1930/2330) Orlando City v Atlanta United (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) Toronto v New York City (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) DC United v Columbus Crew (2000/0000) Dallas v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy (2200/0200) Los Angeles v Houston Dynamo (2230/0230) SJ Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2230/0230)