UPDATE 2-MLS Results

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Friday (start times are EST) Play-In Round ----------------------------------------------- New England (1) 2 Montreal Impact (0) 1 Nashville SC (2) 3 Inter Miami (0) 0 Saturday, November 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Orlando City v New York City (1200/1700) Columbus Crew v New York RB (1500/2000) Sunday, November 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Sporting KC v SJ Earthquakes (1600/2100) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (1930/0030) Portland Timbers v Dallas (2200/0300) Tuesday, November 24 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v -tba- (1800/2300) Philadelphia Union v -tba- (2000/0100) Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (2230/0330)