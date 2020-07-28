UPDATE 2-MLS Results

Jul 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Monday (start times are EST) 8th Finals -------------------------------------------------- SJ Earthquakes (1) 5 Real Salt Lake (1) 2 Seattle Sounders (0) 1 Los Angeles (2) 4 Tuesday, July 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v Minnesota United (2000/0000) Portland Timbers v Cincinnati (2230/0230) Thursday, July 30 fixtures (EST/GMT) Philadelphia Union v Sporting KC (2000/0000) Friday, July 31 fixtures (EST/GMT) Orlando City v -tba- (1930/2330) Saturday, August 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) v (2000/0000) New York City v -tba- (2230/0230)