UPDATE 2-MLS Standings

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Sunday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlanta United 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 2 Montreal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 New York 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 4 Toronto 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 DC United 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Chicago 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 8 New England 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Orlando 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 10 Philadelphia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 11 Cincinnati 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 12 Nashville 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 13 Inter Miami 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 14 NYCFC 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 3 Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 4 Dallas 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 5 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Sounders 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Whitecaps 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 8 Portland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 9 Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 10 Galaxy 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Earthquakes 2 0 1 1 4 7 1 12 Houston 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Inter Miami 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 5 NYCFC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 New England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 DC United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 New York 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Atlanta United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Sounders 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0