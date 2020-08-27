UPDATE 2-MLS Standings

Aug 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Thursday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 7 5 1 1 12 2 16 2 Toronto 7 4 3 0 13 7 15 3 Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 8 7 12 4 Orlando 7 3 2 2 12 9 11 5 Montreal 6 3 1 2 10 8 10 6 New York 7 3 1 3 6 8 10 7 New England 7 2 4 1 6 5 10 8 Atlanta United 6 3 0 3 6 5 9 9 Chicago 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 10 Cincinnati 7 2 1 4 6 12 7 11 NYCFC 7 2 0 5 3 7 6 12 DC United 7 1 3 3 7 9 6 13 Nashville 6 1 1 4 3 8 4 14 Inter Miami 6 1 0 5 6 10 3 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 7 5 0 2 17 11 15 2 Sounders 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 3 Minnesota 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 4 Portland 6 3 1 2 8 10 10 5 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 15 12 9 6 Salt Lake 6 2 3 1 7 4 9 7 Earthquakes 5 2 2 1 10 10 8 8 Colorado 6 2 1 3 9 13 7 9 Houston 7 1 4 2 11 13 7 10 Whitecaps 8 2 0 6 7 16 6 11 Dallas 5 1 3 1 4 3 6 12 Galaxy 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3