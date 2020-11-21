UPDATE 2-MLS Summaries

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Friday (start times are EST) Play-In Round ................................................................. New England (1) 2 Scorers: Carles Gil 38, G. Bou 90+5 Yellow card: Bou 6, McNamara 20 Subs used: Caldwell 50 (Buchanan), Nguyễn 63 (McNamara), Rennicks 86 (Bunbury) Montreal Impact (0) 1 Scorers: R. Quioto 61 Yellow card: Corrales 43 Subs used: Kizza 46 (Corrales), Okwonkwo 57 (Maciel), Toye 57 (Jackson-Hamel) Referee: Jair Marrufo ................................................................. Nashville SC (2) 3 Scorers: R. Leal 14, H. Mukhtar 24pen, D. McCarty 57 Yellow card: Johnston 30 Subs used: Jones 67 (Mukhtar), Bwana 67 (Leal), Ríos 67 (Cádiz), Anunga 74 (Godoy), Washington 80 (Muyl) Inter Miami (0) 0 Yellow card: Nealis 5, Trapp 31 Subs used: Pellegrini 33 (Nealis), Carranza 62 (Agudelo), Ulloa 63 (Trapp), Sweat 76 (Ambrose) Referee: Ismail Elfath ................................................................. Saturday, November 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Orlando City v New York City (1200/1700) Columbus Crew v New York RB (1500/2000) Sunday, November 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Sporting KC v SJ Earthquakes (1600/2100) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (1930/0030) Portland Timbers v Dallas (2200/0300) Tuesday, November 24 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v -tba- (1800/2300) Philadelphia Union v -tba- (2000/0100) Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (2230/0330)