UPDATE 2-MLS Summaries

Aug 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Thursday (start times are EST) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: K. Duncan 59 Subs used: Barlow 73 (Royer), Romero 73 (Stroud), Fernandez 79 (Rzatkowski), Egbo 79 (Valot) New York City (0) 0 Subs used: Mackay-Steven 70 (Parks), Mitriță 70 (Castellanos), Thórarinsson 82 (Matarrita) Referee: Allen Chapman ................................................................. Columbus Crew in play Chicago Fire ................................................................. New England (0) 0 Yellow card: Bye 25, Polster 44 Subs used: Jones 64 (Bye), Buchanan 65 (Bunbury), Fagúndez 75 (Penilla), Rennicks 86 (Rowe) Philadelphia Union (0) 0 Yellow card: McKenzie 50, Elliott 53 Subs used: Ilsinho 63 (Sergio Santos), Mbaizo 76 (Real), Wooten 76 (Przybyłko), Creavalle 89 (Aaronson) Referee: Robert Sibiga ................................................................. Friday, August 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Cincinnati v DC United (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Sporting KC (1930/2330) Houston Dynamo v Dallas (2000/0000) Toronto v Vancouver Whitecaps (2000/0000) Saturday, August 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1800/2200) Atlanta United v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Inter Miami v Orlando City (2000/0000) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2100/0100) Sunday, August 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Monday, August 24 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York City v Columbus Crew (1900/2300) Tuesday, August 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) DC United v New England (1900/2300) Chicago Fire v Cincinnati (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v New York RB (1930/2330) Montreal Impact v Vancouver Whitecaps (2000/0000) Sporting KC v Houston Dynamo (2030/0030)