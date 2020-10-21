UPDATE 2-More of northern England put into highest COVID-19 lockdown tier

(Adds confirmation)

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier on Saturday to tackle rising levels of COVID-19 infections, the mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said on Wednesday.

The area has agreed a funding package worth 41 million pounds ($53.5 million) to support businesses that will have to close and for additional public health measures.

Regions in the north of England have been most severely affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

South Yorkshire will join Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would impose the same measures in Manchester after failing to agree a support package with local leaders. ($1 = 0.7663 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)