UPDATE 2-Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, fire brigade says

03 Dec 2020 / 21:53 H.

    (Adds confirmation)

    LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday.

    The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. It said it had been joined there by the police and ambulance.

    "We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site," a spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that injuries were serious.

    "The incident is ongoing," the service said on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

