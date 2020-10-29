UPDATE 2-NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Results for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Wednesday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 334 0 0 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 334 0 0 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 15 334 0 0 Racing 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 10 334 0 0 5 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 5 334 0 0 Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 3 334 0 0 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 8 334 0 0 Racing 8 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 14 334 0 0 Racing 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 334 0 0 10 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 334 0 0 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 12 334 0 0 Childress Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 22 334 0 0 47 Racing 13 William Byron 24 Hendrick 11 334 0 0 Motorsports 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 16 334 0 0 Racing 15 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 19 334 0 0 Childress Racing 16 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 333 0 0 Racing 17 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 21 333 0 0 Racing 18 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 29 333 0 0 Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 25 333 0 0 Racing 20 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 4 333 0 0 Motorsports 21 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 333 0 0 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 24 332 0 0 38 Motorsports 23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 13 332 0 0 Racing 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 27 332 0 0 25 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 28 331 0 0 26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 23 331 0 0 Motorsports 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 30 328 0 0 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 31 328 0 0 Motorsports 29 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 37 326 0 0 Racing 30 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 36 325 0 0 31 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 38 325 0 0 32 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 35 321 0 0 Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 34 316 0 0 34 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 20 310 0 0 Racing 35 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports 40 310 0 0 36 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 26 279 0 0 Motorsports 37 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 39 184 0 0 38 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 18 59 0 0 43 Motorsports 39 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 32 59 0 0 Racing 40 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 20 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points