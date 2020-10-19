UPDATE 2-NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Results for the Hollywood Casino 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 267 42 134 2 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 4 267 48 107 Racing 3 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 6 267 46 128 Motorsports 4 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 8 267 47 134 5 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 267 33 130 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 1 267 47 128 Motorsports 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 9 267 45 134 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick 10 267 29 128 Motorsports 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 267 34 130 10 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 22 267 27 27 Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 17 267 26 38 Childress Racing 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 18 267 29 29 Racing 13 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 16 267 24 107 Racing 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 13 267 23 107 Racing 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 267 40 130 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 23 267 21 29 47 Racing 17 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 32 267 20 38 38 Motorsports 18 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 24 267 19 19 43 Motorsports 19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 26 267 18 38 Motorsports 20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 267 23 130 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 21 267 16 31 Racing 22 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 28 267 15 31 Racing 23 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 267 14 14 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 266 13 13 25 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 15 266 12 38 Childress Racing 26 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 12 266 12 107 Racing 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 27 265 10 10 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 35 263 9 10 Motorsports 29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 19 262 8 29 Racing 30 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 34 261 0 0 31 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 14 261 6 128 Motorsports 32 James Davison 53 Spire 33 258 5 5 Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 31 258 4 4 34 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 256 0 0 35 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 39 254 0 0 Racing 36 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 36 250 1 10 Motorsports 37 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 38 228 0 0 38 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 3 197 3 4 Racing 39 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports 40 154 0 0 40 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 30 144 1 4 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points