UPDATE 2-NBA Standings

Feb 5 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Friday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 16 7 .696 - 2. Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2 3. Boston 11 9 .550 3 1/2 4. New York 10 13 .435 6 5. Toronto 9 12 .429 6 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 13 8 .619 - 2. Indiana 12 10 .545 1 1/2 3. Cleveland 10 12 .455 3 1/2 4. Chicago 8 12 .400 4 1/2 5. Detroit 5 16 .238 8 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 10 12 .455 - 2. Atlanta 10 12 .455 - 3. Orlando 8 14 .364 2 4. Miami 7 14 .333 2 1/2 5. Washington 5 13 .278 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 17 5 .773 - 2. Denver 12 9 .571 4 1/2 3. Portland 12 9 .571 4 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 7 5. Minnesota 5 16 .238 11 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Clippers 17 6 .739 - 2. LA Lakers 17 6 .739 - 3. Phoenix 11 9 .550 4 1/2 4. Golden State 12 10 .545 4 1/2 5. Sacramento 10 11 .476 6 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 12 10 .545 - 2. Memphis 9 8 .529 0 1/2 3. Houston 11 10 .524 0 1/2 4. New Orleans 8 12 .400 3 5. Dallas 9 14 .391 3 1/2 Saturday, February 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at New York (1300/1800) Denver at Sacramento (1700/2200) Chicago at Orlando (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Philadelphia (2000/0100) Toronto at Atlanta (2000/0100) Milwaukee at Cleveland (2000/0100) San Antonio at Houston (2000/0100) Minnesota at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Golden State at Dallas (2030/0130) Memphis at New Orleans (2100/0200) Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Sunday, February 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at Charlotte (1300/1800)-postponed Utah at Indiana (1300/1800) Miami at New York (1300/1800) Washington at Charlotte (1300/1800) Boston at Phoenix (1400/1900) Sacramento at LA Clippers (1500/2000) Monday, February 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Charlotte (1900/0000) Washington at Chicago (2000/0100) Toronto at Memphis (2000/0100) Minnesota at Dallas (2030/0130) Golden State at San Antonio (2030/0130) Cleveland at Phoenix (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Denver (2130/0230) Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Tuesday, February 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Detroit (1900/0000) New York at Miami (1930/0030) Houston at New Orleans (1930/0030) Golden State at San Antonio (2030/0130) Boston at Utah (2200/0300) Orlando at Portland (2200/0300) Philadelphia at Sacramento (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Washington (1900/0000) Atlanta at Dallas (1930/0030) Indiana at Brooklyn (2000/0100) Charlotte at Memphis (2000/0100) LA Clippers at Minnesota (2000/0100) New Orleans at Chicago (2100/0200) Cleveland at Denver (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Phoenix (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (2200/0300)