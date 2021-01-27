UPDATE 2-NBA Standings

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Wednesday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 12 6 .667 - 2. Boston 10 6 .625 1 3. Brooklyn 11 8 .579 1 1/2 4. New York 8 11 .421 4 1/2 5. Toronto 7 10 .412 4 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 10 6 .625 - 2. Indiana 10 7 .588 0 1/2 3. Cleveland 8 9 .471 2 1/2 4. Chicago 7 10 .412 3 1/2 5. Detroit 4 13 .235 6 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta 9 8 .529 - 2. Orlando 8 10 .444 1 1/2 3. Charlotte 7 10 .412 2 4. Miami 6 10 .375 2 1/2 5. Washington 3 10 .231 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 13 4 .765 - 2. Denver 10 7 .588 3 3. Portland 9 7 .563 3 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 5 1/2 5. Minnesota 4 12 .250 8 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 14 4 .778 - 2. LA Clippers 13 5 .722 1 3. Phoenix 8 7 .533 4 1/2 4. Golden State 9 8 .529 4 1/2 5. Sacramento 6 10 .375 7 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Memphis 7 6 .538 - 2. San Antonio 9 8 .529 - 3. Dallas 8 9 .471 1 4. Houston 7 9 .438 1 1/2 5. New Orleans 5 10 .333 3 Thursday, January 28 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Miami (1900/0000) LA Lakers at Detroit (2000/0100) Portland at Houston (2130/0230) Golden State at Phoenix (2200/0300) Friday, January 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Atlanta at Washington (1900/0000) Cleveland at New York (1930/0030) Sacramento at Toronto (1930/0030) Milwaukee at New Orleans (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Orlando (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Minnesota (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Denver at San Antonio (2030/0130) Dallas at Utah (2200/0300) Saturday, January 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at Chicago (2000/0100) Milwaukee at Charlotte (2000/0100) Houston at New Orleans (2000/0100) Sacramento at Miami (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Boston (2030/0130) Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130) Memphis at San Antonio (2030/0130) Detroit at Golden State (2200/0300) Sunday, January 31 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at New York (1300/1800) Utah at Denver (1530/2030) Philadelphia at Indiana (1900/0000) Orlando at Toronto (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Washington (1900/0000) Cleveland at Minnesota (2000/0100) Monday, February 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Cleveland (1900/0000) LA Lakers at Atlanta (1930/0030) Charlotte at Miami (1930/0030) New York at Chicago (2000/0100) Portland at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Sacramento at New Orleans (2000/0100) Houston at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130) Memphis at San Antonio (2030/0130) Detroit at Denver (2100/0200)