UPDATE 2-NBA Standings

Mar 15 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NBA games on Sunday Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 76ers 27 12 .692 -- 2. Brooklyn Nets 26 13 .667 1 3. Boston Celtics 19 18 .514 7 4. New York Knicks 20 19 .513 7 5. Toronto Raptors 17 21 .447 9 1/2 Central Division W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee Bucks 24 14 .632 -- 2. Indiana Pacers 17 20 .459 6 1/2 3. Chicago Bulls 16 20 .444 7 4. Cleveland Cavaliers 14 23 .378 9 1/2 5. Detroit Pistons 10 28 .263 14 Southeast Division W L PCT GB 1. Miami Heat 20 18 .526 -- 2. Charlotte Hornets 19 18 .514 0 1/2 3. Atlanta Hawks 18 20 .474 2 4. Washington Wizards 14 23 .378 5 1/2 5. Orlando Magic 13 25 .342 7 Western Conference Pacific Division W L PCT GB 1. Phoenix Suns 25 12 .676 -- 2. Los Angeles Lakers 25 13 .658 0 1/2 3. Los Angeles Clippers 25 14 .641 1 4. Golden State Warriors 20 19 .513 6 5. Sacramento Kings 15 23 .395 10 1/2 Southwest Division W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio Spurs 19 16 .543 -- 2. Dallas Mavericks 20 17 .541 -- 3. Memphis Grizzlies 17 18 .486 2 4. New Orleans Pelicans 16 22 .421 4 1/2 5. Houston Rockets 11 25 .306 8 1/2 Northwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Utah Jazz 28 10 .737 -- 2. Portland Trail Blazers 22 15 .595 5 1/2 3. Denver Nuggets 22 16 .579 6 4. Oklahoma City Thunder 17 22 .436 11 1/2 5. Minnesota Timberwolves 8 30 .211 20 Monday, March 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets (1900/2300) Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards (1900/2300) New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets (2000/0000) San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons (2000/0000) Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (2100/0100) Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets (2100/0100) Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns (2200/0200) Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (2230/0230) Tuesday, March 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics (1930/2330) Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat (2000/0000) Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets (2000/0000) New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers (2000/0000) Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls (2100/0100) New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers (2200/0200) Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (2230/0230) Wednesday, March 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards (1900/2300) Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons (1900/2300) Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers (1900/2300) Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers (1900/2300) Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers (2000/0000) Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets (2000/0000) San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls (2000/0000) Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies (2100/0100) Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets (2100/0100) Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (2130/0130) Thursday, March 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards (1900/2300) Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks (1930/2330) Orlando Magic at New York Knicks (1930/2330) New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers (2200/0200) Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns (2200/0200) Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers (2230/0230) Friday, March 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics (1930/2330) San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers (1930/2330) Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors (2000/0000) Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (2000/0000) Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets (2000/0000) Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic (2000/0000) Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies (2000/0000) Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets (2100/0100) Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers (2200/0200) Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns (2200/0200)