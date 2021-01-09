UPDATE 2-NBA Standings

Jan 9 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Saturday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 7 2 .778 - 2. Boston 7 3 .700 0 1/2 3. Brooklyn 5 4 .556 2 4. New York 5 4 .556 2 5. Toronto 1 6 .143 5 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Indiana 6 2 .750 - 2. Milwaukee 5 4 .556 1 1/2 3. Cleveland 5 4 .556 1 1/2 4. Chicago 4 5 .444 2 1/2 5. Detroit 2 7 .222 4 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Orlando 6 2 .750 - 2. Atlanta 4 4 .500 2 3. Charlotte 4 5 .444 2 1/2 4. Miami 3 4 .429 2 1/2 5. Washington 2 7 .222 4 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 5 4 .556 - 2. Portland 4 4 .500 0 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 0 1/2 4. Denver 3 5 .375 1 1/2 5. Minnesota 2 6 .250 2 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Clippers 6 3 .667 - 2. Phoenix 6 3 .667 - 3. LA Lakers 6 3 .667 - 4. Golden State 4 4 .500 1 1/2 5. Sacramento 4 4 .500 1 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Dallas 4 4 .500 - 2. San Antonio 4 4 .500 - 3. New Orleans 4 5 .444 0 1/2 4. Houston 2 4 .333 1 5. Memphis 2 6 .250 2 Sunday, January 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at Detroit (1500/2000) Chicago at LA Clippers (1600/2100) Oklahoma City at Brooklyn (1800/2300) Denver at New York (1800/2300) Miami at Boston (1900/0000) LA Lakers at Houston (1900/0000) San Antonio at Minnesota (2000/0100) Toronto at Golden State (2030/0130) Monday, January 11 schedules (EST/GMT) New York at Charlotte (1900/0000) Memphis at Cleveland (1900/0000) Milwaukee at Orlando (1900/0000) Phoenix at Washington (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Atlanta (1930/0030) New Orleans at Dallas (2030/0130) Toronto at Portland (2200/0300) Indiana at Sacramento (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Denver at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Utah at Cleveland (1930/0030) Boston at Chicago (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Houston (2000/0100) San Antonio at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Indiana at Golden State (2230/0330) Wednesday, January 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Charlotte (1900/0000) Milwaukee at Detroit (1900/0000) Utah at Washington (1900/0000) Orlando at Boston (1930/0030) Brooklyn at New York (1930/0030) Memphis at Minnesota (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Atlanta at Phoenix (2100/0200) New Orleans at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Portland at Sacramento (2200/0300) Thursday, January 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Charlotte at Toronto (1930/0030) Houston at San Antonio (2030/0130) Golden State at Denver (2200/0300) Indiana at Portland (2200/0300)