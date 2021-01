Dec 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Gardner-Webb 80 HAMPTON PIRATES 69 Louisiana College Wildcats at Northwestern State Demons postponed Campbell Fighting Camels at Winthrop Eagles (13:00) McMurry War Hawks at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14:00) Radford Highlanders at Presbyterian Blue Hose (15:00) North Carolina-Asheville at Longwood Lancers (15:00) Bulldogs Catawba Indians at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15:00) Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington State Cougars postponed Utah State Aggies at Air Force Falcons (16:00) Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers (16:30) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Montana State Bobcats cancelled Paul Quinn Tigers at Tarleton State Texans (17:00) San Diego Toreros at San Francisco Dons (17:00) Brigham Young Cougars at Pepperdine Waves postponed Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers postponed South Carolina Upstate at High Point Panthers (18:00) Spartans Utah Utes at UCLA Bruins (19:00) UC San Diego Tritons at Cal Poly Mustangs postponed UC Riverside Highlanders at UC Davis Aggies cancelled Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins (19:00) Boise State Broncos at San Jose State Spartans (19:30) Arizona Wildcats at Washington Huskies (20:00) Nevada Wolf Pack at New Mexico Lobos (21:00) Northern Arizona at Idaho Vandals (21:00) Lumberjacks Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals (21:00) Portland State Vikings at Eastern Washington Eagles (21:05) Colorado Buffaloes at USC Trojans (22:00) California Golden Bears at Oregon Ducks (22:00)