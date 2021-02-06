UPDATE 2-NHL Standings

Feb 6 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NHL games on Friday East Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Boston Bruins 8 1 2 36 24 18 2. Philadelphia Flyers 7 3 2 39 37 16 3. Washington Capitals 6 2 3 40 38 15 4. Pittsburgh Penguins 5 4 1 30 37 11 5. New Jersey Devils 4 3 2 23 26 10 6. New York Rangers 4 4 2 29 28 10 7. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 2 30 32 10 8. New York Islanders 3 4 2 19 24 8 West Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Colorado Avalanche 7 3 1 38 24 15 2. St. Louis Blues 7 3 1 39 36 15 3. Minnesota Wild 6 5 0 30 30 12 4. Vegas Golden Knights 5 1 1 23 17 11 5. Anaheim Ducks 4 5 2 19 28 10 6. Arizona Coyotes 4 5 1 27 29 9 7. Los Angeles Kings 3 4 2 26 29 8 8. San Jose Sharks 3 5 0 22 31 6 North Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 8 2 1 40 32 17 2. Montreal Canadiens 7 2 2 46 30 16 3. Winnipeg Jets 7 3 1 39 32 15 4. Edmonton Oilers 6 6 0 42 43 12 5. Vancouver Canucks 6 8 0 48 55 12 6. Calgary Flames 4 5 1 27 27 9 7. Ottawa Senators 2 8 1 27 50 5 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Tampa Bay Lightning 7 1 1 32 18 15 2. Florida Panthers 6 0 2 29 23 14 3. Columbus Blue Jackets 5 4 3 31 37 13 4. Carolina Hurricanes 6 2 0 26 19 12 5. Chicago Blackhawks 4 4 4 35 39 12 6. Dallas Stars 5 2 1 32 21 11 7. Nashville Predators 5 6 0 29 36 10 8. Detroit Red Wings 2 8 2 22 43 6 Saturday, February 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (1900/0000) Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (1900/0000) San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (2200/0300) Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (1300/1800) Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (1300/1800) Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild (1500/2000) Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (1500/2000) Sunday, February 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (1930/0030) San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (2200/0300) Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (2200/0300) Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (1200/1700) Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (1500/2000) Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (1500/2000) Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild (1500/2000) Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (1500/2000) Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (1500/2000) Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (1500/2000) Tuesday, February 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (1900/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (1900/0000) New York Islanders at New York Rangers (1900/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2000/0100) Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils (1800/2300) Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (1800/2300) Wednesday, February 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (1900/0000) St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (2000/0100) Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (2030/0130) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2030/0130) Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche (2100/0200) San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (2200/0300) Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (2200/0300)