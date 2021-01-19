SEARCH
UPDATE 2-Palestinians expect to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'within days'

19 Jan 2021 / 15:32 H.

    (Recasts for Palestinians, PVS Jerusalem)

    RAMALLAH, West Bank, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority could receive Russia's main COVID-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, within days, a PA official said on Tuesday.

    The PA health ministry last week issued "emergency approval" for administering Sputnik in areas of the occupied West Bank where the Palestinians exercise limited self-rule.

    An Israeli official said earlier that a first batch of 5,000 units of the vaccine could arrive in the West Bank on Tuesday.

    Hussein Al-Sheikh, PA minister for civil affairs, told Reuters the delivery would not take place on Tuesday, but added he expected it to happen "within days". (Writing by Ali Sawafta and Dan Williams; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)

