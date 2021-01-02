UPDATE 2-Premier League Standings

Jan 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 16 9 6 1 37 20 33 2 Man Utd 16 10 3 3 33 24 33 3 Leicester 16 9 2 5 29 20 29 4 Everton 16 9 2 5 26 20 29 .............................................. 5 Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31 18 26 .............................................. 6 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 7 Tottenham 15 7 5 3 26 15 26 .............................................. 8 Man City 14 7 5 2 21 12 26 9 Southampton 16 7 5 4 25 19 26 10 West Ham 17 7 5 5 24 21 26 11 Leeds 16 7 2 7 30 30 23 12 Wolverhampton 16 6 3 7 15 21 21 13 Arsenal 16 6 2 8 16 19 20 14 Newcastle 15 5 4 6 17 24 19 15 Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20 29 19 16 Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 16 17 Brighton 16 2 7 7 18 25 13 .............................................. 18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11 19 West Bromwich 16 1 5 10 11 35 8 20 Sheff Utd 16 0 2 14 8 27 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation