UPDATE 2-Premier League Standings

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 25 18 5 2 50 15 59 2 Man Utd 25 14 7 4 53 32 49 3 Leicester 25 15 4 6 44 27 49 4 West Ham 25 13 6 6 39 29 45 ............................................... 5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41 25 43 ............................................... 6 Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45 34 40 7 Everton 24 12 4 8 37 33 40 ............................................... 8 Aston Villa 23 11 3 9 37 26 36 9 Tottenham 24 10 6 8 37 27 36 10 Leeds 25 11 2 12 43 43 35 11 Arsenal 25 10 4 11 31 26 34 12 Wolverhampton 25 9 6 10 26 32 33 13 Crystal Palace 25 9 5 11 29 43 32 14 Southampton 25 8 6 11 31 43 30 15 Burnley 25 7 7 11 18 30 28 16 Brighton 25 5 11 9 26 32 26 17 Newcastle 25 7 4 14 26 43 25 ............................................... 18 Fulham 25 4 10 11 21 32 22 19 West Bromwich 25 2 8 15 19 55 14 20 Sheff Utd 25 3 2 20 15 41 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation