UPDATE 2-Premier League Standings

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 20 13 5 2 37 13 44 2 Man Utd 22 13 5 4 46 27 44 3 Liverpool 21 11 7 3 43 24 40 4 Leicester 21 12 3 6 37 25 39 .............................................. 5 West Ham 21 10 5 6 31 27 35 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 20 9 6 5 34 21 33 7 Chelsea 21 9 6 6 35 23 33 .............................................. 8 Everton 19 10 3 6 29 24 33 9 Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34 21 32 10 Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27 22 31 11 Leeds 20 9 2 9 35 36 29 12 Southampton 21 8 5 8 27 34 29 13 Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 29 14 Wolverhampton 22 7 5 10 23 31 26 15 Burnley 20 6 4 10 13 26 22 16 Newcastle 22 6 4 12 22 36 22 17 Brighton 21 4 9 8 23 29 21 .............................................. 18 Fulham 20 2 8 10 17 29 14 19 West Bromwich 22 2 6 14 18 52 12 20 Sheff Utd 22 3 2 17 14 35 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation