UPDATE 2-Premier League Standings

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 6 4 1 1 14 9 13 2 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 15 14 13 3 Wolverhampton 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 4 Chelsea 7 3 3 1 16 9 12 ........................................... 5 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 ........................................... 6 Leicester 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 7 Tottenham 6 3 2 1 16 8 11 ........................................... 8 Man City 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 9 Leeds 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 10 Southampton 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 11 Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 8 11 10 12 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8 7 9 13 West Ham 6 2 2 2 12 8 8 14 Newcastle 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 15 Man Utd 5 2 1 2 9 12 7 16 Brighton 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 17 West Bromwich 6 0 3 3 6 14 3 ........................................... 18 Sheff Utd 7 0 1 6 3 10 1 19 Fulham 6 0 1 5 5 14 1 20 Burnley 6 0 1 5 3 12 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation