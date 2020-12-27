UPDATE 2-Premier League Standings

Dec 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 31 2 Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 29 3 Leicester 15 9 1 5 28 19 28 4 Man Utd 14 8 3 3 30 23 27 ............................................. 5 Man City 14 7 5 2 21 12 26 ............................................. 6 Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27 13 25 7 Chelsea 15 7 4 4 30 17 25 ............................................. 8 Tottenham 14 7 4 3 25 14 25 9 Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 25 10 West Ham 14 6 3 5 21 19 21 11 Leeds 15 6 2 7 25 30 20 12 Wolverhampton 14 6 2 6 14 19 20 13 Newcastle 14 5 3 6 17 24 18 14 Crystal Palace 15 5 3 7 19 28 18 15 Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15 19 17 16 Burnley 14 3 4 7 8 20 13 17 Brighton 14 2 6 6 16 22 12 ............................................. 18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11 19 West Bromwich 14 1 4 9 10 29 7 20 Sheff Utd 15 0 2 13 8 26 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation