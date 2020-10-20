UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Oct 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Yellow card: Livermore 53, Phillips 92 Subs used: Robinson 73 (Ahearne-Grant), Sawyers 79 (Krovinović), Phillips 88 (Matheus Pereira) Burnley (0) 0 Yellow card: Taylor 37, Westwood 77 Subs used: Brady 69 (Guðmunds­son), Rodriguez 77 (Barnes) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Leeds United (0) 0 Yellow card: Ayling 15, Phillips 61 Subs used: Poveda-Ocampo 71 (Hélder Costa), Pablo Hernández 75 (Struijk), Raphinha 82 (Harrison) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: R. Jiménez 70 Yellow card: João Moutinho 66 Subs used: Adama Traoré 65 (Daniel Podence), Rúben Neves 82 (João Moutinho), Fernando Marçal 89 (Pedro Neto) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. Friday, October 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000/1900) Saturday, October 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1230/1130) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000/1900)