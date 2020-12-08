UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Dec 8 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 Scorers: P. Groß 26pen Yellow card: Dunk 56, Groß 80, Bissouma 89 Subs used: Maupay 64 (Connolly), Jahanbakhsh 81 (White), Trossard 81 (Welbeck) Southampton (1) 2 Scorers: J. Vestergaard 45, D. Ings 81pen Yellow card: Djenepo 13, Oriol Romeu 47, McCarthy 86 Subs used: Ings 46 (Djenepo), Redmond 69 (Walcott) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. Friday, December 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v West Ham United (2000) Saturday, December 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1230) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Manchester United v Manchester City (1730) Everton v Chelsea (2000)