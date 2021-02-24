UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Leeds United (0) 3 Scorers: P. Bamford 47, S. Dallas 78, Raphinha 84 Yellow card: Raphinha 84 Subs used: Hélder Costa 46 (Harrison), Alioski 59 (Klich), Pablo Hernández 75 (Roberts) Southampton (0) 0 Yellow card: Vestergaard 26, Djenepo 83 Subs used: Ings 58 (Redmond), Minamino 58 (Tella), Djenepo 70 (Oriol Romeu) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Saturday, February 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v West Ham United (1230) West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Leeds United v Aston Villa (1730) Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000) Sunday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Fulham (1200) Leicester City v Arsenal (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1400) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Sheffield United v Liverpool (1915)