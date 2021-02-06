UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (1) 1 Scorers: O. Watkins 2 Yellow card: Konsa 31, Nakamba 35, Grealish 96 Subs used: Trézéguet 66 (Traoré), Ramsey 78 (Barkley) Arsenal (0) 0 Yellow card: Partey 52, Xhaka 94 Subs used: Aubameyang 59 (Lacazette), Ødegaard 65 (Cédric Soares), Willian 74 (Partey) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. Burnley (15:00) Brighton & Hove Albion ................................................................. Newcastle United (15:00) Southampton ................................................................. Fulham (17:30) West Ham United ................................................................. Manchester United (20:00) Everton ................................................................. Aston Villa (1) 1 Scorers: O. Watkins 2 Yellow card: Konsa 31, Nakamba 35, Grealish 96 Subs used: Trézéguet 66 (Traoré), Ramsey 78 (Barkley) Arsenal (0) 0 Yellow card: Partey 52, Xhaka 94 Subs used: Aubameyang 59 (Lacazette), Ødegaard 65 (Cédric Soares), Willian 74 (Partey) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. Burnley (15:00) Brighton & Hove Albion ................................................................. Newcastle United (15:00) Southampton ................................................................. Fulham (17:30) West Ham United ................................................................. Manchester United (20:00) Everton ................................................................. Sunday, February 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Manchester City (1630) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915) Monday, February 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)