UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Leicester City (0) 3 Scorers: J. Maddison 78, J. Vardy 81, H. Barnes 85 Yellow card: Evans 43 Subs used: Ayoze Pérez 74 (Albrighton), Choudhury 87 (Tielemans), Mendy 90 (Ayoze Pérez) Liverpool (0) 1 Scorers: Mohamed Salah 67 Yellow card: Jones 24, Kabak 71 Subs used: Thiago Alcântara 17 (Milner), Oxlade-Chamberlain 75 (Jones), Shaqiri 87 (Wijnaldum) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Crystal Palace (0) 0 Subs used: Townsend 62 (Batshuayi), Mateta 76 (Benteke) Burnley (2) 3 Scorers: J. Guðmunds­son 5, J. Rodriguez 10, M. Lowton 47 Subs used: Brady 72 (Guðmunds­son), Long 84 (Mee), Bardsley 87 (Pieters) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Manchester City (17:30) Tottenham Hotspur ................................................................. Brighton & Hove Albion (20:00) Aston Villa ................................................................. Sunday, February 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1200) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1400) Arsenal v Leeds United (1630) Everton v Fulham (1900) Monday, February 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Sheffield United (1800) Chelsea v Newcastle United (2000) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Fulham (1800) Everton v Manchester City (2015)