UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Crystal Palace (1) 2 Scorers: W. Zaha 34, C. Benteke 72 Yellow card: Milivojević 35 Subs used: Sakho 8 (Cahill), Townsend 80 (Ayew), McCarthy 80 (McArthur), Meyer 89 (Milivojević) Chelsea (2) 3 Scorers: O. Giroud 6, C. Pulisic 27, T. Abraham 71 Subs used: Abraham 65 (Giroud), Loftus-Cheek 65 (Barkley), Jorginho 80 (Gilmour) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. Watford (1) 2 Scorers: C. Dawson 10, D. Welbeck 55 Yellow card: Hughes 23, Cleverley 95 Subs used: Cleverley 59 (Hughes), Chalobah 87 (Capoue) Norwich City (1) 1 Scorers: E. Buendía 4 Yellow card: Lewis 9, Tettey 11, Godfrey 88, Buendía 94 Subs used: McLean 55 (Tettey), Idah 76 (Stiepermann), Drmic 83 (Pukki), Martin 83 (Hernández) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Arsenal (20:15) Leicester City ................................................................. Wednesday, July 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) West Ham United v Burnley (1800/1700) Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Everton v Southampton (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Manchester United (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v West Ham United (1230/1130) Watford v Newcastle United (1230/1130) Liverpool v Burnley (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (2000/1900) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1200/1100) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1415/1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1630/1530) AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (1900/1800)