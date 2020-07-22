UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Jul 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Mariappa 80, Hughes 91 Subs used: Welbeck 67 (Deeney), Chalobah 82 (Doucouré), Masina 87 (Pereyra) Manchester City (2) 4 Scorers: R. Sterling 31, R. Sterling 40, P. Foden 63, A. Laporte 66 Missed penalty: R. Sterling 40 Subs used: Zinchenko 64 (Walker), Mahrez 64 (Sterling), Stones 74 (Laporte) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Aston Villa (20:15) Arsenal ................................................................. Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v West Ham United (1800/1700) Liverpool v Chelsea (2015/1915) Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1600/1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1600/1500) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1600/1500) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600/1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1600/1500) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600/1500) Southampton v Sheffield United (1600/1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1600/1500)