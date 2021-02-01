UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Chelsea (1) 2 Scorers: Azpilicueta 40, Marcos Alonso 84 Subs used: Pulisic 46 (Abraham), James 73 (Hudson-Odoi), Havertz 80 (Mount) Burnley (0) 0 Yellow card: Westwood 60 Subs used: Rodriguez 57 (Vydra), Guðmunds­son 62 (Wood), Mumbongo 76 (Brady) Referee: Graham Scott ................................................................. Leicester City (1) 1 Scorers: H. Barnes 13 Subs used: Ricardo Pereira 37 (Castagne), Ç. Söyüncü 46 (Albrighton), Ünder 80 (Fofana) Leeds United (1) 3 Scorers: S. Dallas 15, P. Bamford 70, J. Harrison 84 Yellow card: Ayling 38, Dallas 62, Klich 74 Subs used: Klich 21 (Rodrigo), Hélder Costa 80 (Raphinha) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. West Ham United (16:30) Liverpool ................................................................. Brighton & Hove Albion (19:15) Tottenham Hotspur ................................................................. Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1800) Manchester United v Southampton (2015) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (2015) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Manchester City (1800) Fulham v Leicester City (1800) Leeds United v Everton (1930) Aston Villa v West Ham United (2015) Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015) Thursday, February 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)