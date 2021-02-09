UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Leeds United (1) 2 Scorers: J. Harrison 3, P. Bamford 52 Subs used: Shackleton 88 (Phillips) Crystal Palace (0) 0 Yellow card: Cahill 38, Milivojević 76 Subs used: Townsend 46 (van Aanholt), Batshuayi 65 (Mateta), Benteke 76 (Ayew) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Saturday, February 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Liverpool (1230) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1500) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (2000)