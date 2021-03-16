UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Mar 16 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 0 Yellow card: Rúben Neves 37, Saïss 52 Subs used: Fábio Silva 70 (Willian José), Dendoncker 76 (Rúben Neves), Gibbs-White 84 (Nélson Semedo), Ruddy 100 (Rui Patrício) Liverpool (1) 1 Scorers: Diogo Jota 45+2 Yellow card: Thiago Alcântara 42 Subs used: Milner 67 (Wijnaldum), Keïta 67 (Thiago Alcântara), Oxlade-Chamberlain 82 (Diogo Jota) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Friday, March 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fulham v Leeds United (2000) Saturday, March 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton -postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (2000)