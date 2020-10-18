UPDATE 2-Premier League Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Sheffield United (0) 1 Scorers: B. Sharp 85pen Subs used: Robinson 19 (Lowe), Brewster 64 (McGoldrick), Sharp 81 (Basham) Fulham (0) 1 Scorers: A. Lookman 77 Yellow card: Zambo Anguissa 21, Ivan Cavaleiro 82 Missed penalty: A. Mitrović 57 Subs used: Lemina 81 (Loftus-Cheek) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Crystal Palace (1) 1 Scorers: W. Zaha 19pen Yellow card: Mitchell 63, Guaita 76, McArthur 86 Subs used: Milivojević 83 (Batshuayi), Benteke 88 (Schlupp) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Scorers: A. Mac Allister 90 Red card: Dunk 93 Yellow card: Ryan 18, Bissouma 43 Subs used: Mac Allister 78 (Lallana), Connolly 78 (Trossard), Groß 82 (Burn) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur (16:30) West Ham United ................................................................. Leicester City (19:15) Aston Villa ................................................................. Monday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1730/1630) Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000/1900) Friday, October 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000/1900)