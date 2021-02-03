UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Tuesday 1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 15 2 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 12 H. Kane (Tottenham) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 11 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) J. Vardy (Leicester) 4 C. Wilson (Newcastle) 10 5 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 9 6 A. Lacazette (Arsenal) 8 M. Rashford (Manchester United) O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 7 H. Barnes (Leicester) 7 İ. Gündoğan (Manchester City) D. Ings (Southampton) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) T. Souček (West Ham)