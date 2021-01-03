UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 2 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 12 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 11 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) J. Vardy (Leicester) 4 P. Bamford (Leeds) 10 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 C. Wilson (Newcastle) 8 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 6 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 7 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 6 D. Ings (Southampton) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 8 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 5 H. Barnes (Leicester) A. El Ghazi (Aston Villa) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) T. Souček (West Ham) Diogo Jota (Liverpool)