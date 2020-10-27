SEARCH
UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

27 Oct 2020 / 06:06 H.

    Oct 26 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Monday 1 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 8 2 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 7 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) J. Vardy (Leicester) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5 D. Ings (Southampton) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wilson (Newcastle) 6 M. Antonio (West Ham) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) J. Bowen (West Ham) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) J. Rodríguez (Everton) O. Watkins (Aston Villa)

