UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

20 Oct 2020 / 05:07 H.

    Oct 19 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Monday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 7 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 3 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 J. Vardy (Leicester) 4 D. Ings (Southampton) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wilson (Newcastle) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5 P. Bamford (Leeds) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) J. Bowen (West Ham) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) R. Jiménez (Wolves) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) J. Rodríguez (Everton) O. Watkins (Aston Villa)

