UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 15 2 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 3 H. Kane (Tottenham) 12 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 4 P. Bamford (Leeds) 11 J. Vardy (Leicester) 5 O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 10 C. Wilson (Newcastle) 6 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 9 7 A. Lacazette (Arsenal) 8 M. Rashford (Manchester United) T. Souček (West Ham) 8 H. Barnes (Leicester) 7 İ. Gündoğan (Manchester City) D. Ings (Southampton) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) R. Sterling (Manchester City)