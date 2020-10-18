UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 7 2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 3 J. Vardy (Leicester) 5 4 D. Ings (Southampton) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wilson (Newcastle) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5 P. Bamford (Leeds) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) J. Bowen (West Ham) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) H. Kane (Tottenham) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) J. Rodríguez (Everton) O. Watkins (Aston Villa)