UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

Dec 16 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 11 2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) J. Vardy (Leicester) 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 9 H. Kane (Tottenham) 4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 7 C. Wilson (Newcastle) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5 D. Ings (Southampton) 6 O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 6 J. Grealish (Aston Villa) 5 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) 7 C. Adams (Southampton) 4 J. Bowen (West Ham) B. De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) R. Jiménez (Wolves) Pedro Neto (Wolves) R. Mahrez (Manchester City) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. Ward-Prowse (Southampton) T. Werner (Chelsea) K. Zouma (Chelsea)