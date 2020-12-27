UPDATE 2-Premier League Top Scorers

Dec 26 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 2 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 11 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) J. Vardy (Leicester) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 10 4 P. Bamford (Leeds) 9 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 C. Wilson (Newcastle) 8 6 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 7 7 D. Ings (Southampton) 6 M. Rashford (Manchester United) O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 5 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) S. Mané (Liverpool) Diogo Jota (Liverpool)