UPDATE 2-President-elect Joe Biden sprains ankle while playing with dog

(Adds statement from Biden's physician)

By Simon Lewis

NEWARK, Del., Nov 29 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with one of his dogs but didn't appear to suffer any broken bones, his office said on Sunday, citing Biden's personal physician.

The incident happened on Saturday, Biden's office said in a statement, with the 78-year-old Democrat visiting an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan "out of an abundance of caution."

"Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office.

O'Connor said Biden will get another scan for more detailed imaging.

After defeating President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on Jan. 20. His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike. (Reporting by Simon Lewis in Newark Delaware and Jason Lange in Washington; Writing by Raphael Satter. Editing by Peter Cooney, Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)