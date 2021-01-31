UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 15 12 3 0 33 9 39 .............................................. 2 Porto 15 11 2 2 37 17 35 .............................................. 3 Benfica 15 10 3 2 30 15 33 4 Braga 15 10 0 5 24 15 30 .............................................. 5 Paços Ferreira 15 8 4 3 22 12 28 .............................................. 6 Guimarães 14 8 2 4 19 13 26 7 Moreirense 15 4 6 5 13 17 18 8 Tondela 16 5 3 8 15 25 18 9 Santa Clara 15 5 3 7 15 19 18 10 Marítimo 15 5 2 8 16 21 17 11 Nacional 16 4 5 7 15 21 17 12 Rio Ave 15 3 6 6 11 18 15 13 Belenenses 15 3 6 6 8 12 15 14 Portimonense 15 4 3 8 12 19 15 15 Famalicão 16 3 5 8 17 28 14 16 Gil Vicente 15 3 4 8 10 17 13 .............................................. 17 Farense 15 3 3 9 15 22 12 18 Boavista 15 1 8 6 14 26 11 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation