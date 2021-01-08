UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 12 10 2 0 28 8 32 .............................................. 2 Porto 12 9 1 2 31 15 28 .............................................. 3 Benfica 12 9 1 2 26 13 28 4 Braga 13 9 0 4 23 13 27 .............................................. 5 Guimarães 11 6 1 4 13 10 19 .............................................. 6 Paços Ferreira 12 5 4 3 15 12 19 7 Santa Clara 12 4 2 6 11 15 14 8 Marítimo 13 4 2 7 15 18 14 9 Nacional 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 10 Gil Vicente 12 3 4 5 9 12 13 11 Moreirense 12 3 4 5 8 13 13 12 Belenenses 12 2 6 4 6 9 12 13 Tondela 12 3 3 6 10 20 12 14 Famalicão 12 2 5 5 13 20 11 15 Portimonense 12 3 2 7 9 14 11 16 Rio Ave 12 2 5 5 6 15 11 .............................................. 17 Boavista 12 1 7 4 12 20 10 18 Farense 12 2 3 7 12 18 9 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation