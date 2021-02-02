UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 15 12 3 0 33 9 39 .............................................. 2 Porto 15 11 2 2 37 17 35 .............................................. 3 Benfica 15 10 3 2 30 15 33 4 Braga 15 10 0 5 24 15 30 .............................................. 5 Guimarães 15 9 2 4 20 13 29 .............................................. 6 Paços Ferreira 15 8 4 3 22 12 28 7 Santa Clara 16 6 3 7 17 19 21 8 Moreirense 15 4 6 5 13 17 18 9 Tondela 16 5 3 8 15 25 18 10 Marítimo 16 5 2 9 16 22 17 11 Nacional 16 4 5 7 15 21 17 12 Rio Ave 15 3 6 6 11 18 15 13 Belenenses 16 3 6 7 8 14 15 14 Portimonense 16 4 3 9 13 21 15 15 Famalicão 16 3 5 8 17 28 14 16 Boavista 16 2 8 6 16 27 14 .............................................. 17 Gil Vicente 15 3 4 8 10 17 13 18 Farense 15 3 3 9 15 22 12 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation