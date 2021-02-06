UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 17 14 3 0 36 9 45 ............................................... 2 Porto 17 12 3 2 39 17 39 ............................................... 3 Braga 17 12 0 5 30 16 36 4 Benfica 17 10 4 3 30 16 34 ............................................... 5 Paços Ferreira 16 9 4 3 24 13 31 ............................................... 6 Guimarães 16 9 3 4 20 13 30 7 Santa Clara 17 6 4 7 18 20 22 8 Moreirense 17 5 6 6 15 21 21 9 Nacional 17 4 6 7 15 21 18 10 Tondela 16 5 3 8 15 25 18 11 Marítimo 17 5 2 10 16 24 17 12 Belenenses 17 3 7 7 8 14 16 13 Rio Ave 17 3 7 7 11 20 16 14 Portimonense 17 4 3 10 14 23 15 15 Boavista 16 2 8 6 16 27 14 16 Famalicão 17 3 5 9 17 30 14 ............................................... 17 Farense 16 3 4 9 16 23 13 18 Gil Vicente 16 3 4 9 11 19 13 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation